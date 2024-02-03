Teak wood smugglers attack forest officials in MP; 50 booked

A total of 50 persons were booked after a team of forest department was attacked by teak wood smugglers during a raid in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Saturday.

Authorities have also seized nine two-wheelers after the incident on Friday night under the Lateri forest range, some 100 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Omkar Singh Marskole said that a group of 50 people involved in teak wood smuggling attacked a team of forest officials with slings after they carried out a raid in the Kolua Pathar area.

The attackers escaped the spot, leaving behind nine two-wheelers and 32 logs of teak wood worth about Rs 1.5 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Forest Act and further investigation is underway, he added. Teak is a large deciduous tree and its hard timber is highly in demand for making durable home furniture.

