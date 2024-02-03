Left Menu

Prashant Ruia, Deloitte CEO among four appointed to US-India forum

Ruia said the appointment resonates with the mutual commitment to advancing stronger economic ties between the United States and India.

Prashant Ruia, director of Essar group, and Deloitte global CEO Joe Ucuzoglu are among four industry bigwigs who have been appointed to the board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

In a post on X, USISPF said Deloitte Global CEO Joe Ucuzoglu as well as Qualcomm president of global affairs Alex Rogers, and Raj Shah of MSI Surfaces have been appointed to the board of the think-tank.

Ruia, it said, has been an integral part of Essar's operations and management since 1985, playing a key role in driving the growth, diversification, and value creation, both within India and internationally.

Under his leadership, Essar is transitioning its existing assets towards a greener economy and investing in sector-transforming sustainable businesses, it said.

''We extend a warm welcome to @jucuzoglu, Global CEO of @Deloitte, @prashantruia, Director of @Essar Capital, Raj Shah, Co-CEO of @msisurfaces, and Alex Rogers, President of Global Affairs at @Qualcomm, as they join our Board of Directors!,'' it said in a post.

USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated the new appointees, stating, ''After all the groundbreaking accomplishments 2023 brought for the US-India partnership, I'm excited for the new year with the addition of these well-accomplished leaders to the USISPF Board. ''Alex, Prashant, Raj, and Joe will add even more breadth to USISPF's roster of private sector experts, underscoring the passion from Fortune 250 companies to increase relations and business pursuits between the US and India.'' Ruia said the appointment resonates with the mutual commitment to advancing stronger economic ties between the United States and India. ''I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance collaboration, drive innovation and further strengthen partnership between the two great nations, especially in fostering sustainability and ESG.

''We find ourselves in a momentous period for the diplomatic ties between the United States and India,'' he added.

