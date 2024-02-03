Left Menu

Junior civil judge in Badaun court commits suicide

Police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

A junior civil judge in Badaun court allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Judge Colony here, a police official said on Saturday.

The district judge, district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Budaun reached the spot and took information about the incident. The body of Jyotsna Rai (27) has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Budaun Alok Priyadarshi said that Civil Judge (junior division) Jyotsna Rai (27), who lived on the first floor in the Judge Colony complex of the city, committed suicide by hanging herself from the fan in her bedroom.

He said that when Rai did not reach her court till 10 am on Saturday, her fellow judges called her. When calls were not received, they reached her residence and found that her bedroom was locked from the inside.

Police broke open the door of the bedroom and found the body of the female judge hanging from the fan in the room adjacent to the bedroom.

Rai, who hails from Mau district, was posted as Civil Judge (junior division) in Budaun from April 29, last year. Before this, she was working as a judicial magistrate in Ayodhya.

The SSP said that some documents, including a suicide note written by her, have been recovered from the room.

SSP Priyadarshi said that prima facie it seems to be a case of mental stress. At present, the body of the woman judge has been sent for post-mortem and her family members have also been informed.

