Left Menu

Pitbull bites 2-year-old in Gurugram, owner booked

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 18:49 IST
Pitbull bites 2-year-old in Gurugram, owner booked
  • Country:
  • India

A dog owner was booked after the person's pitbull bit a two-year-old boy and his aunt in Sector 5 area of Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by one Naveen Sahu, a resident of Bhimgarh Kheri area, the incident happened Wednesday in front of his house.

''My sister and nephew were standing near the gate of my house when they were bitten by the pet dog of my neighbour,'' Sahu said in his complaint demanding action against the owner of the dog.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the neighbour under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC at Sector 5 Police Station late Thursday evening, said police.

The matter is being investigated, said a senior police officer. Pitbull, considered one of the most feral dog breeds, has been involved in several similar incidents in the past.

On January 2, a pitbull attacked a one-and-half-year-old girl in Delhi's Burari area. The child suffered three fractures and received 18 stitches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024