Two held for running sex racket in Thane district

The police arrested two persons for allegedly operating a sex racket and rescued four women during a raid at a hotel in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Saturday.Acting on a tip-off, officials from the anti-human trafficking cell AHTC raided a hotel in Bhayander town on Friday afternoon and apprehended the accused, Soloman Ratnamayya Narkanthelu 55, a film producer, and his associate Chandraraj alias Michel David Muttipegu 22, senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:14 IST
The police arrested two persons for allegedly operating a sex racket and rescued four women during a raid at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a hotel in Bhayander town on Friday afternoon and apprehended the accused, Soloman Ratnamayya Narkanthelu (55), a film producer, and his associate Chandraraj alias Michel David Muttipegu (22), senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao said. The duo allegedly lured women who worked as extras in Hindi serials, web series, photo shoots, and YouTube videos and forced them into flesh trade, he said. An offence has been registered against the accused under section 370(2)(3) (trafficking) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the official said.

