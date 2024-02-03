Left Menu

Builder's warehouse robbed in Gurugram

They fled from the warehouse after stealing away iron plates and wires worth Rs lakhs, he said.Next morning, the guards of the second shift reached the warehouse and freed both the guards locked inside the room and informed the official, Joshi said in his complaint.An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 395 dacoity, 397 robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, 342 wrongful confinement of the IPC at Sector 56 police station on Friday, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:54 IST
Builder's warehouse robbed in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

About half a dozen youths carried out a robbery at a builder's warehouse in Sector 58 area after locking the guards hostage, police said on Saturday.

The youths looted electrical goods "worth lakhs" late on Thursday night, loaded them in a pickup jeep and fled, they said.

The incident took place around midnight when some men came inside the warehouse by jumping over the wall, said Devi Dutt Joshi, assistant manager of Ireo Company, in his complaint to the police.

They locked security guards Suresh and Vivek in a room, Joshi said.

"After taking the keys of the warehouse from the guard, they opened the gate and brought their pickup jeep inside. They fled from the warehouse after stealing away iron plates and wires worth Rs lakhs," he said.

"Next morning, the guards of the second shift reached the warehouse and freed both the guards locked inside the room and informed the official,'' Joshi said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC at Sector 56 police station on Friday, police said. Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of Sector 56 police station, said information on the accused has been collected and that they will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024