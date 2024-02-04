Russia says 11 killed, 10 injured in Ukraine attack on bakery in occupied east

Russia's emergencies ministry said 11 people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a bakery in the city of Lysychansk in the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk on Saturday.

"Workers of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations rescued 10 people and handed them to doctors," the ministry said on its official Telegram channel. "Unfortunately 11 people died," it added. Telegram channels of Russian-installed officials posted video of a crushed car being hoisted up beside a ruined building where the ministry said its workers had been pulling living and dead people from the rubble.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify any details of the report coming out of an area Russia said it annexed in 2022. Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said "dozens of civilians" were in the building at the time of the attack and that Western weapons were used. The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said Ukraine shelled the bakery using the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

Earlier, Leonid Pasechnik, put in charge of Ukraine's Luhansk region by Moscow, said dozens of people may be under the rubble. The emergencies ministry said the search and rescue effort would continue into the night.

