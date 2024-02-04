UK engages in 3rd wave of strikes against Houthis in Yemen - statement
Britain said on Saturday that it had engaged in a third wave of "proportionate and targeted strikes" against Iran-linked Houthi militants in Yemen.
"The Royal Air Force engaged in a third wave of proportionate and targeted strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. We acted alongside our US allies, with the support of many international partners, in self-defence and in accordance with international law," Defence Minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.
U.S. officials told Reuters earlier in the day that the United States had launched a series of strikes against targets in Yemen. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
