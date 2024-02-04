Left Menu

UK engages in 3rd wave of strikes with U.S. allies against Houthis in Yemen

Britain has engaged in a third wave of "proportionate and targeted" strikes alongside its U.S. allies against Iran-linked Houthi militants in Yemen to further degrade their capabilities, the government said on Saturday. "The Royal Air Force engaged in a third wave of proportionate and targeted strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2024 04:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 04:03 IST
UK engages in 3rd wave of strikes with U.S. allies against Houthis in Yemen

Britain has engaged in a third wave of "proportionate and targeted" strikes alongside its U.S. allies against Iran-linked Houthi militants in Yemen to further degrade their capabilities, the government said on Saturday.

"The Royal Air Force engaged in a third wave of proportionate and targeted strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. We acted alongside our US allies, with the support of many international partners, in self-defence and in accordance with international law," Defence Minister Grant Shapps said in a statement. U.S. officials told Reuters earlier in the day that the United States had launched a series of strikes against targets in Yemen.

Britain and the U.S. have launched coordinated strikes in Yemen this year against Houthi forces, who have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians against Israel. That has fuelled fears that the conflict could spread to other regions in the Middle East.

"This is not an escalation. We have already successfully targeted launchers and storage sites involved in Houthi attacks, and I am confident that our latest strikes have further degraded the Houthis' capabilities," Shapps added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024