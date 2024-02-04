UK engages in 3rd wave of strikes with U.S. allies against Houthis in Yemen
Britain has engaged in a third wave of "proportionate and targeted" strikes alongside its U.S. allies against Iran-linked Houthi militants in Yemen to further degrade their capabilities, the government said on Saturday. "The Royal Air Force engaged in a third wave of proportionate and targeted strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen.
Britain has engaged in a third wave of "proportionate and targeted" strikes alongside its U.S. allies against Iran-linked Houthi militants in Yemen to further degrade their capabilities, the government said on Saturday.
Britain and the U.S. have launched coordinated strikes in Yemen this year against Houthi forces, who have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians against Israel. That has fuelled fears that the conflict could spread to other regions in the Middle East.
"This is not an escalation. We have already successfully targeted launchers and storage sites involved in Houthi attacks, and I am confident that our latest strikes have further degraded the Houthis' capabilities," Shapps added.
