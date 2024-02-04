Sixty-eight gram panchayats in Hamirpur claim claim to have become TB free

Left Menu

The district level team will further verify these claims and send them to the state government for declaring the panchayats TB free, the CMO added.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 04-02-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 12:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Sixty-eight out of 248 gram panchayats of the district claim to have become TB free, said Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr R K Agnihotri on Sunday. The CMO said a joint team of health and rural development department has been formed in all the development blocks of the district to investigate the TB cases of these panchayats in their respective areas till February 29.

So far, 68 gram panchayats out of the total 248 have submitted their claims to have become TB free, he said. The verification report of these claims will be presented to the district level team, he said. The district level team will further verify these claims and send them to the state government for declaring the panchayats TB free, the CMO added.

