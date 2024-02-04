Shooting case: Supporters of arrested BJP MLA booked for violating prohibitory orders
Police have booked at least 40 supporters of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for shooting at and injuring a Shiv Sena leader, for violating prohibitory orders by gathering outside a court in Thane district, an official said on Sunday. According to police, Ganpat Gaikwads supporters gathered outside a court on Saturday evening and raised slogans when he was brought there.
- Country:
- India
Police have booked at least 40 supporters of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for shooting at and injuring a Shiv Sena leader, for violating prohibitory orders by gathering outside a court in Thane district, an official said on Sunday. Police have issued orders banning gatherings in Ulhasnagar in view of the simmering tension following the shooting incident inside a police station on Friday night that left Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad critically wounded. According to police, Ganpat Gaikwad's supporters gathered outside a court on Saturday evening and raised slogans when he was brought there. Police have identified 11 persons and registered a case under sections 37(3) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. The court on Saturday remanded Ganpat Gaikwad to police custody till February 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ulhasnagar
- Thane
- Shiv Sena
- Mahesh Gaikwad
- Ganpat Gaikwad's
- Ganpat Gaikwad
- Sena
ALSO READ
"Sad that our party chief got invited through speed post": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey
Woman delivers baby boy at Thane hospital as part of ‘muhurat delivery’ on Ram idol consecration
SC issues notice on Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against Speaker's order declaring CM Eknath Shinde-led bloc as ‘real’ Shiv Sena.
13-year-old girl killed in Thane district; body of accused man found on railway track
Tomato-laden truck overturns in Thane city; traffic hit for 5 hours