Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 23 Indian fishermen

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:05 IST
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 23 Indian fishermen
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 23 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and seized two of their boats for alleged maritime violation, official sources said on Sunday.

The fishermen were reportedly picked up from Neduntheevu on Saturday night.

The arrested persons were taken to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka for further action.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss condemned the arrest of the fishermen from the state and urged the Centre to take steps on such recurring incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024