Salon employee held for molesting scriptwriter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:31 IST
A 41-year-old staffer of a salon located in Khar area of Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old scriptwriter when she visited the facility for a massage, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Deepak Kumar Mishra, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately while giving her a massage on Saturday night, an official said. The woman immediately went to Khar police station and lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), the official said, adding that Mishra was arrested.

