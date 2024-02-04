Left Menu

Three Delhi cops injured while trying to rescue woman from building fire

Three Delhi Police personnel suffered injuries while trying to rescue a 62-year-old woman injured in a fire caused by a cylinder explosion at her Keshav Puram home in northwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Jitendra Kumar Meena said the police received a call regarding a fire caused by a cylinder blast at a house in Keshav Puram during the intervening night of February 4 and 5.The police rushed to the spot and immediately evacuated the apartment building after cordoning off the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 22:04 IST
Three Delhi cops injured while trying to rescue woman from building fire
  • Country:
  • India

Three Delhi Police personnel suffered injuries while trying to rescue a 62-year-old woman injured in a fire caused by a cylinder explosion at her Keshav Puram home in northwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said the police received a call regarding a fire caused by a cylinder blast at a house in Keshav Puram during the intervening night of February 4 and 5.

The police rushed to the spot and immediately evacuated the apartment building after cordoning off the area. The personnel rushed towards the building, which was engulfed in flames, he said. As firefighters began dousing the blaze, three head constables -- Anish Kumar, Narendra Kumar and Amit -- went inside the building where they found the woman lying in a semi conscious state.

The woman -- Saroj Mahajan -- was unable to walk and breathe.

The three police personnel brought Mahajan down from the third-floor flat and rushed her to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Wazirpur. In the process, the three cops suffered minor burn injuries and were administered first aid, Meena said.

The fire was extinguished by the Delhi Fire Services within 45 minutes, the officer said, adding a major incident was averted due to swift action by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024