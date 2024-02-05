Left Menu

Next hearing on arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's petition against ED action on Feb 12: AG

A special PMLA court here will hear a petition by arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on Monday. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.The next hearing on Hemant Sorens petition against the ED action on February 12, the advocate general said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:28 IST
Next hearing on arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's petition against ED action on Feb 12: AG
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A special PMLA court here will hear a petition by arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on Monday. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

''The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12,'' the advocate general said. The special court has allowed Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024