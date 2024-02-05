Next hearing on arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's petition against ED action on Feb 12: AG

The Jharkhand High Court will hear a petition by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on Monday. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

''The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12,'' the advocate general said. The high court also asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition. The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi for five days.

The special court has allowed Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on Monday.

