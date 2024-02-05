Left Menu

Two killed in motorcycle accident in MP's Damoh district

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Batiyagarh bypass late on Sunday night, an official said.

The victims were heading towards Batiyagarh town when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sandeep Mishra said.

The men, who were in their 20s, were rushed to a hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment, he said.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the vehicle involved in the accident, the official said.

