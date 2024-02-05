Left Menu

Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says

The mandate of the mission, which will be launched in mid-February, will be to protect commercial ships and intercept attacks, but not take part in strikes against the Houthis, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:36 IST
Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy will become a target if it takes part in attacks against Yemen, a senior official from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said in an interview published on Monday. Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi's supreme revolutionary committee, told daily La Repubblica that Italy must be neutral in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and put pressure on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza, adding that would be the only way to achieve peace in the region.

Italy said on Friday it would provide the admiral in command of a European Union Red Sea naval mission it has joined to protect ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia. The mandate of the mission, which will be launched in mid-February, will be to protect commercial ships and intercept attacks, but not take part in strikes against the Houthis, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024