Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang shooter after brief encounter

His associate Neeraj managed to escape, they said.On February 2, we received a tip that two sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawana gang would come from Faridabad to the Karni Singh Shooting Range, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast Rajesh Deo said.A raiding team near Karni Singh Shooting Range was dispatched to the spot and the two suspected criminals on a motorcycle were intercepted around 8.30 pm, Deo said.When the police team signalled them to stop, the pair attempted to escape.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:43 IST
Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang shooter after brief encounter
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang following a brief gunfight near southeast Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Aehsaan Ali, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar. His associate Neeraj managed to escape, they said.

''On February 2, we received a tip that two sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawana gang would come from Faridabad to the Karni Singh Shooting Range,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

A raiding team near Karni Singh Shooting Range was dispatched to the spot and the two suspected criminals on a motorcycle were intercepted around 8.30 pm, Deo said.

''When the police team signalled them to stop, the pair attempted to escape. They tried to turn the motorcycle around but lost control and fell,'' he said.

Neeraj, who was riding pillion, escaped into the nearby forest area under the cover of darkness. However, he left his firearm behind, the officer said.

The other criminal, Ali, then brandished his firearm and fired at the police. The shot struck the bullet-proof jacket of a head constable. The police team retaliated by firing a warning shot in the air, he added.

When Ali attempted to fire another shot, the police team fired at his leg and he lost balance and fell, the police said.

''Swiftly, the police party overpowered him and his identity was revealed as Aehsaan Ali,'' Deo said.

He suffered a minor injury on his leg and has been admitted to a hospital, the senior officer said.

''Ali revealed affiliations with the Neeraj Bawana gang. The police have started an investigation and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024