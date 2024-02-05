Left Menu

Taiwan reports nine Chinese military aircraft crossing strait's median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:50 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday it had detected nine Chinese military aircraft crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait and carrying out "joint combat readiness patrols" with Chinese warships.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, regularly reports Chinese military activity near it.

 

