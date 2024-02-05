Rafah a ‘pressure cooker of despair’ in Gaza; US ambassador to UN stresses vital role of UNRWA
UN News | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:58 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli soldiers uncover Gaza tunnel that once held hostages -army
Israeli soldiers killed 15 Palestinian gunmen in north Gaza -military
Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza passes 25,000, Gaza health officials say
Palestinian death toll soars past 25,000 in Gaza with no end in sight to Israel-Hamas war
UN's Guterres condemns Israel for 'heartbreaking' killings in Gaza