Next hearing on Hemant Soren’s plea on Feb 12

The High Court of Jharkhand on Monday adjourned the hearing of ex-chief minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate till February 12.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Rajesh Kumar asked the central agency to file its reply on Soren's petition by February 9. ''The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12,'' Advocate General who appeared for the ex-chief minister said. Soren was arrested by the ED, shortly after his resignation as the chief minister, on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had challenged the agency's action in the high court and also in the Supreme Court.

The apex court on February 2 refused to interfere with his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case and asked him to approach the high court.

The JMM leader was remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi for five days from February 2.

