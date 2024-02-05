Senegal suspends mobile Internet from Sunday night - communications ministry
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:24 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
Senegal's communications ministry said in a statement that mobile Internet had been temporarily suspended from Sunday night due to hate messages sent on social media, amid protests against the postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election.
Also Read: PREVIEW-Soccer-Ivory Coast seek reset but in-form Senegal await
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senegal
Advertisement