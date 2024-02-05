UP govt announces Rs 1,000 cr scheme for youth to create self-employment
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced a Rs 1,000-crore Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan under which financial resources will be provided to educated and skilled youth for creating self-employment opportunities and setting up micro-industries.
While presenting the budget for FY25, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said a provision of Rs 1,000 crore is proposed for this mission.
To encourage industrial establishments in the private sector, 10 pledge parks are being established in the state.
In a statement issued later, the government said interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to projects in the industry and the the services sector.
Under this mission, 10 lakh units will be directly benefited in the next 10 years, with funding to 1 lakh units every year.
