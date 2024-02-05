Left Menu

UP govt announces Rs 1,000 cr scheme for youth to create self-employment

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:36 IST
UP govt announces Rs 1,000 cr scheme for youth to create self-employment

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced a Rs 1,000-crore Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan under which financial resources will be provided to educated and skilled youth for creating self-employment opportunities and setting up micro-industries.

While presenting the budget for FY25, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said a provision of Rs 1,000 crore is proposed for this mission.

To encourage industrial establishments in the private sector, 10 pledge parks are being established in the state.

In a statement issued later, the government said interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to projects in the industry and the the services sector.

Under this mission, 10 lakh units will be directly benefited in the next 10 years, with funding to 1 lakh units every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024