Left Menu

Lloyds reaches agreement in principle over $1.64 bln London claim

However, lawyers for Lloyds and Ardeshir Naghshineh, whose Targetfollow property portfolio once owned the landmark Centre Point tower in central London, told London's High Court on Monday that the terms of the deal had yet to be documented. No further details were immediately available.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:43 IST
Lloyds reaches agreement in principle over $1.64 bln London claim
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lloyds has reached an "agreement in principle" with a property entrepreneur over a 1.3 billion pound ($1.64 billion) lawsuit that turned on the alleged manipulation of benchmark Libor interest rates and the failure of two real estate firms. However, lawyers for Lloyds and Ardeshir Naghshineh, whose Targetfollow property portfolio once owned the landmark Centre Point tower in central London, told London's High Court on Monday that the terms of the deal had yet to be documented.

No further details were immediately available. The start of the civil trial, due to begin on Monday, was postponed to Tuesday pending any formal settlement agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024