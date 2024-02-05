'North East Sammelan' opportunity to showcase unlimited potential and rich cultural tapestry: G Kishan Reddy

A North-East Sammelan was held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on 4th February, 2024. The event was graced by the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Culture and Tourism, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Cooperation, Shri B L Verma, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Km. Pratima Bhoumik and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. MPs from North East and MLAs from the states of North East also attended the event. The event saw the presence of officers from various cadres in the North-East and officers of North East from different cadres. The gathering was attended by audience of 1000, included a significant number of students from North East studying in various institutions in Delhi. The presence of Smt. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak, a recipient of the Padma Shri award for her impactful efforts in empowering women, added a notable dimension to the occasion.

The proceedings commenced with a tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar by the Ministers. The Ministers virtually laid the foundation stone of the North Eastern Cultural and Social Institute in Dwarka and inaugurated the Barak Hostel at JNU, New Delhi. The North Eastern Cultural and Social Institute in Dwarka, with a budget of Rs. 116.38 crore, will feature diverse amenities, including an auditorium, a library-cum-reading room focused on materials related to the North Eastern Region, an Art Gallery showcasing the region, an exhibition hall, research center, sale outlets and a Guest House. The center will also house facilities like a State Handloom Display, a food court, and exhibition spaces. The construction of Barak Hostel for North-East Students at JNU, New Delhi, with an estimated cost of Rs. 28.675 Crore, comprising 214 rooms for both boys and girls along with modern amenities, is expected to enhance hostel facilities for a greater number of North-East students.

Addressing the Sammelan, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Culture and Tourism, Shri G Kishan Reddy said that the North East Sammelan is wonderful opportunity to showcase the great advancing opportunities, the unlimited potential and rich cultural tapestry of North Eastern Region. He further said that over these 10 Years, the Indian Government has spent Rs.5 Lakh Crores on the development of North East with developmental projects spread across all the sectors in the region through holistic development. The Region has witnessed the establishment of state-of-the-art cancer hospitals with a special focus on the healthcare needs of the people. This will enable them to avoid the hassle of travelling and avail top-notch facilities. He showcased achievements in the last decade, including significant investments in education, healthcare, agriculture, and employment generation in the North East. Key projects ranged from educational institutions to healthcare facilities, sports infrastructure, and international connectivity projects like the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project and Trilateral Highway Project, symbolizing regional cooperation.

Addressing the audience at the North East Sammelan, Union Minister of State Shri B.L. Verma highlighted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has not only recognized but also underscored the crucial role of the North-East in the Nation's development, setting the stage for comprehensive national prosperity. This emphasis signifies a dedicated commitment to uplifting the region and fostering inclusive growth for the entire country especially commending effective governance and initiatives for Ashta Laxmi regional development.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Shri Kiren Rijiju in his address said that he extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the North East as we witness the significant launch of Barak Hostel at JNU for NE students and the foundation stone laying of the North Eastern Culture and Social Institute in Dwarka, New Delhi. The Government, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji is taking forward the developmental activities on the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The Council of Ministers makes monthly visits to the region to monitor the progress of schemes on the ground. He underscored the vital link between peace and Northeast development and highlighted the pivotal role of youth and emphasized that genuine progress in the region can only occur through people-led development, underscoring the critical need for sustained peace in the area.

The Sammelan featured special videos that showcased PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision for roadmap and development for North Eastern Region. The event also featured videos highlighting the following achievements in the North-Eastern Region over the past decade.

Rs. 21,151 crore investment in education, establishing 843 schools, upskilling 25,64,628 teachers, and primary education infrastructure development highlighted as key achievements.

Higher education progress showcased through institutions like AIIMS Assam, IIMC Mizoram, and India’s first National Sports University in Manipur.

Healthcare achievements include Rs. 31,794 crores spent, inauguration of the first AIIMS, approval for 19 State Cancer Institutes, and integration of Ayush facilities in 387 health centers.

Agriculture milestones involve utilizing 1.55 lakh hectares for organic farming in Sikkim, Rs.1,432 crores approval under PMKSY, and the launch of the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana.Youth/Sports and Skill Development achievements feature the National Sports University, 203 sports infrastructure projects, and recognition of 207 sportspersons.

New Employment Generation efforts resulted in 3,49,291 jobs and the launch of the Northeast Venture Fund with Rs. 100 crores.

Power, Energy, Petroleum & Natural Gas achievements include a Rs.37,092 crore sanction for power infrastructure, electrifying 77.41 lakh households, and the Northeast Gas Grid project.

Good Governance strides encompass Prime Minister's visits, the launch of "nesetu.mdoner.gov.in" portal, and deployment of 'Field Technical Support Units.'

Tourism initiatives include Rs.1502.48 crore sanction for Swadesh Darshan and Prashad Schemes, and the launch of "Destination North East 2020".

Act East projects focus on international connectivity, such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and Trilateral Highway Project, boosting trade and tourism.

The Agartala-Akhaura railway link and India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, inaugurated in 2023, signify further regional cooperation.

An exhibition showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural and horticultural products, and startups was also visited by the Ministers, who engaged with artisans and entrepreneurs there.

The event concluded with a well-received cultural performance showcasing diverse traditional dances. Today's initiatives collectively channel Government of India's efforts to unlock the unparalleled potential of the North-East. The achievements outlined are not merely milestones but a testament to the Government’s commitment to a brighter and more prosperous future for the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)