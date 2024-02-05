1000 Ph.D. students will be enrolled in next five years to drive innovation in healthcare sector: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh launches multi-disciplinary post-doctoral courses in Bio-Sciences to address global health challenges.

Delivering the key-note address at the launch of “i3c BRIC-RCB PhD Programme” in Biosciences in New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Singh announced that 1000 Ph.D. students will be enrolled in the next five years to drive innovation in the critical healthcare sector.

The Minister said, this Ph.D. programme is designed on the four pillars of ideation, immersion, innovation and collaboration.

Addressing a gathering of esteemed scientists, researchers and students, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “This program will enable Indian students to embark on world-class research in fascinating and diverse fields of biotechnology and is aligned with Prime Minister’s vision of enhancing & implementing transformative power of S&T for benefit of all”.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that along with a unique course curriculum, hands-on training on high-end facilities would be provided to all the research scholars. He said, a special on-field ‘Immersion Fellowship’ supported by Grand Challenges India would be provided to first-hand experience challenges and problems and derive motivation to address them through collaborative research in the DBT institutions. Additionally, the program will also induct and provide opportunities for non-biologists to undertake this Ph.D. program through special fellowships, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has created a new Autonomous Body, Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) by subsuming the 14 autonomous research institutions. He said, BRIC will integrate multi-disciplinary research and innovation programs, capacity-building across the institutions synergistically and maximize biotech impact in the country.

The Minister also informed that the “Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), an Institution of National Importance under the DBT, along with iBRIC (institutions of BRIC) has rolled out a globally competitive interdisciplinary Ph.D. program- “The i3c BRIC-RCB PhD Programme in Biosciences”.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, DBT remarked that, “All DBT institutions, i.e. iBRIC, RCB and ICGEB pioneers the cutting-edge, multi-disciplinary, immersive, collaborative research in biosciences and this programme will transform the Ph.D. research landscape in the country”.

Dr Jitendra Singh also launched the DBT-Handbook on Bio-design for Med-Tech Innovations and licensed medical technologies developed by DBT-Bio-design fellows to the startups incorporated by them in the ceremony.

The DBT-Biodesign Program promotes and nurtures Med-tech innovators in the country. At present, six Biodesign Centers across the Country twining over 20 leading medical schools and technical institutions are providing the biodesign capacity building and indigenous med-tech innovations.

The Biodesign process is a ‘3-i’ process i.e. - Identify, Invent, and Implement. The program provides on-site training on biodesign processes to aspiring medical technology innovators to identify unmet health-related needs and to invent health technologies. Overall aim is to address the unmet national needs and to prepare the innovators/entrepreneurs to translate the technologies into patient care through start-up incorporations.

Lauding the efforts of the DBT Bio-design Centers and their fellows, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “The technologies in Biomedical devices, diagnostics and therapeutics, developed by the DBT-Biodesign fellows will help us to provide Made-in India solutions for our unmet National Needs and will lead towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

The Minister mentioned that India’s bioeconomy experienced robust growth in 2022, surging by 29% to reach a substantial value of around US$140 billion. It is projected to reach US$300 billion by 2030. India which ranked 81 in 2015, has risen to 40th rank out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index”.

He added that the medical devices area in India has a great growth potential under the Make-In-India initiative.

