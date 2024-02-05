TTD will welcome and initiate interested people from other faiths into Hinduism: Chairman

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman B Karunakara Reddy on Monday said the temple body will welcome and initiate interested people from other faiths to embrace Hinduism.

Reddy made these remarks at the valedictory of the three-day 'Sanatana Dharmika Sadas', a spiritual movement aimed at sustaining the values of Hindu Sanatana dharma (religion) for future generations.

''If people of other religious faiths voluntarily come forward to practise Hinduism, such persons will be welcomed to the Hindu way of life, will be trained in Hindu rituals, traditions and practices that are taught in Hindu Sanatana Dharma,'' Reddy was quoted as saying in a press release.

He noted that the ritual will be held in Tirumala at the feet of Lord Venkateswara, the deity of the temple, by sprinkling sacred water.

TTD received several suggestions from the pontiffs who attended the meet and some of them have been converted into resolutions, which includes propagating 'Itihasas' and 'Puranas' (written texts of Hinduism) to all sections of people to understand their essence easily.

Further, he said suitable measures should be taken to prevent religious conversions as these were the result of ''discriminatory attitude of some people towards certain castes.'' The TTD Chairman observed that several temples were in a dilapidated state and a programme to revive such places of worship and construction of new ones in Dalit, tribal and fishing areas needs to be taken up in a big way. Among other resolutions, he highlighted that cow protection activities will be taken forward in a widespread manner, along with measures to ''preserve Veda Dharma and Vedic sciences.'' Also, Reddy said that a resolution has been taken to train women in Hindu Sanatana Dharma so that they can teach their children from a young age itself to ''turn them into good citizens of Bharat.'' Considering the proselytization of several youth belonging to Hinduism into other faiths due to various influences around them and the temptation towards wealth, the three-day conclave resolved to conduct training camps and implement various other schemes in this regard.

It was resolved to conduct widespread religious activities in localities where people from Dalit and tribal communities live to avoid conversions.

Safeguarding the biodiversity of Tirumala, enhancing the mental strength of Hindu community and according importance to Hindu Dharma in existing curricula were some of the other major resolutions.

As such events would contribute to the preservation of Hindu Dharma, Reddy said they will either be held in Tirumala or Tirupati every year. He also called for the implementation of these resolutions not only by the TTD, but also all the Hindu religious and charitable institutions across the globe.

