2 held in Punjab on charges of procuring arms illegally

Two men who were involved in procuring arms illegally from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested here in Punjab, police said on Monday. Two pistols and 20 cartridges were seized from Navjot Singh alias Mani Baba and Karan, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta told reporters here.

Both were residents of Musakved and arrested from Mehtan bridge following a tip off, police said.

