2 held in Punjab on charges of procuring arms illegally
PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Two men who were involved in procuring arms illegally from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested here in Punjab, police said on Monday. Two pistols and 20 cartridges were seized from Navjot Singh alias Mani Baba and Karan, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta told reporters here.
Both were residents of Musakved and arrested from Mehtan bridge following a tip off, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapurthala
- Navjot Singh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Punjab
- Vatsala Gupta
- Karan
- Mehtan
- Mani Baba
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab: Contractual teachers stage protest in Ludhiana, demanding regularisation
Punjab stubble burning: NGT seeks amended action plan to prevent farm fires
Haryana, Punjab soak in Ram fervour; 500-year wait comes to end, says Khattar
Punjab minister asks private hospitals to be part of 'Farishtey' scheme to save lives
Punjab: BSF recovers broken Pakistani drone from field in Tarn Taran