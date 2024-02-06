Indian-origin lawyer is Australia's new Race Discrimination Commissioner

Left Menu

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Prominent Indian-origin lawyer Giridharan Sivaraman has been appointed as the new Race Discrimination Commissioner of the Australian Human Rights Commission.

The Race Discrimination Commissioner is responsible for combatting all forms of racial discrimination and promoting understanding, tolerance and harmony across all sectors of Australian society.

Sivaraman is currently the Chair of Multicultural Australia, and a Principal Lawyer at Maurice Blackburn where he is head of the firm's Queensland Employment Law department.

''I congratulate Mr Sivaraman on his appointment and thank him for taking on this important role. His comprehensive understanding and demonstrated passion in the race discrimination and human rights space will be a great asset to the Australian Human Rights Commission,'' Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement on Monday.

Taking to X, Sivaraman posted: ''I'm honoured to be appointed Commonwealth Race Discrimination Commissioner. And excited, and slightly terrified!'' Sivaraman has run numerous state and national race discrimination cases and led the pro bono compensation scheme for underpaid 7-Eleven workers, many of whom came from migrant backgrounds, the Rights Commission said in a press release on Monday.

As a member of the Queensland Multicultural Advisory Council, Sivaraman appeared at a state parliamentary inquiry to demand legal reform to better protect the rights of victims of racial vilification.

Welcoming Sivaraman, Commission President, Emeritus Professor Rosalind Croucher said, "There has been a marked increase in reports of racism and hate speech in recent months, and it is therefore vital that we amplify efforts to empower communities to address racism at its root causes and continue our public campaign to take action to combat racism.'' "For decades, the fight for systemic equality and speaking truth to power have been at the heart of Mr Sivaraman's work. His distinguished legal career has seen him lead significant cases in workplace and discrimination law, which, coupled with his public advocacy for the rights of racially marginalised communities, has led to tangible results that have improved and empowered people's lives," she said.

Sivaraman's five-year term will commence on March 4, filling the vacancy resulting from the conclusion of Chin Tan's appointment.

