Left Menu

Central Armed Police Forces have over 41,000 women personnel: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:44 IST
Central Armed Police Forces have over 41,000 women personnel: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF, BSF and the CISF have 41,606 women on their rolls, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that steps were being taken to encourage recruitment of women personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces.

''The existing strength of women personnel in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles (AR) is 41,606,'' he said in written response to a question.

The total strength of all Central Armed Police Forces -- Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles (AR) -- is around 10 lakh.

The minister said recruitment drives are being conducted by making wide publicity through the print and electronic media. Women are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Besides, he said, there are relaxations in Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for women candidates for recruitment in the forces.

Facilities already available under the central government like maternity leave and child care leave are also applicable to women personnel of these forces, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024