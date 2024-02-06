China expresses concerns to U.S. over tariffs, sanctions in Beijing talks
China's financial officials expressed concerns to visiting U.S. Treasury officials about U.S. tariffs, investment restrictions and sanctions set up to "suppress" Chinese companies, the Chinese finance ministry said on Tuesday. Both sides had "in-depth, frank, pragmatic and constructive" exchanges on their macroeconomic situation and policy, and developing countries' debt among other issues in the meetings this week in Beijing, the ministry said.
They agreed to continue to maintain communications, it added. In a separate meeting, China's vice premier He Lifeng also met with the U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh on Tuesday, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.
The vice premier urged the two countries to deepen exchanges and cooperation to stabilise and develop the China-U.S. economic relationship, the agency added.
