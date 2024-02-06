Left Menu

Modi govt committed to building impenetrable borders: Amit Shah

In his post of ‘X’ Home Minister said that ‘It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 19:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:Twitter/Amit Shah) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has said that Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders.

Home Minster added that “Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution. They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon”.

(With Inputs from PIB)

