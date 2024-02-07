Left Menu

Jaishankar to hold talks with Bangladeshi counterpart

Updated: 07-02-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 08:41 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday that is expected to focus on reviewing overall bilateral cooperation and exploring ways to boost the ties further.

Mahmud is visiting India from February 6 to 9 in his first bilateral foreign trip since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power for a fifth term after a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections last month.

In New Delhi, Mahmud is expected to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as well.

''This will be his first bilateral visit abroad as foreign minister after swearing in of the new government in Bangladesh,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''The visit reflects the high importance and priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship,'' it said in a statement.

The ministry said Jaishankar and Mahmud will review the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and ''chart out the agenda for future engagement''.

''They will also exchange views on sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues of common interest,'' it said.

It is learnt that Mahmud would request the Indian government to ensure a steady supply of food items to Bangladesh, especially during the month of Ramzan.

On Friday, the Bangladesh foreign minister will travel to Kolkata.

