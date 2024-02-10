Left Menu

Punjab Police Arrests Five Members of Interstate Highway Robbery Gang

5 members arrested from Rajpura highway.They have more than 20 criminal cases under Sec-307, 395, 392, 382 ,379 IPC and Arms Act registered against them in NewDelhi, Yadav said in a post on X.Recovered 3 pistols and 20 live cartridges along with one vehicle and other heavy duty tools.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 11:58 IST
Punjab Police Arrests Five Members of Interstate Highway Robbery Gang
Punjab Police Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted an interstate gang of highway robbers with the arrest of five people.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said police have also seized three pistols and 20 cartridges from the arrested accused.

''In a major breakthrough @PatialaPolice busts interstate gang of highway robbers operating from #Delhi. 5 members arrested from #Rajpura highway.

''They have more than 20 criminal cases under Sec-307, 395, 392, 382 ,379 IPC and Arms Act registered against them in #NewDelhi,'' Yadav said in a post on X.

''Recovered 3 pistols and 20 live cartridges along with one vehicle and other heavy duty tools. They had plans to commit sensational crime in #Ludhiana and #Jalandhar,'' he added.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered in Rajpura, the officer informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024