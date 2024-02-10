Andaman Police Introduces 'Cyber Volunteers' Program to Combat Cyber Crime

Concerned over the rising number of cyber crimes in the union territory, the Andaman and Nicobar Police have decided to create an army of 'Cyber Volunteers' involving local citizens to prevent such crimes, an official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police received 723 cyber-related complaints in 2023 and successfully managed to recover over Rs 38,00,000, the official said.

The initiative has been taken under the guidance and supervision of Director General of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

The police are eager to establish a united front against the escalating menace of cybercrime, promoting a collaborative approach to prevention and mitigation.

''We encourage the residents of A&N Islands to come forward to contribute to this vital mission by becoming cyber volunteers, playing a crucial role in preventing, detecting, and mitigating cyber crimes within their communities. The success of this programme relies on collective efforts'', the DGP said.

The police are seeking individuals to serve as 'unlawful content flaggers' and 'cyber awareness promoters'. Unlawful content flaggers will assist in identifying and reporting illicit online content, thus safeguarding the digital environment.

Cyber awareness promoters will raise awareness about cyber-security best practices, empowering fellow citizens to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

Those who want to become 'Cyber Volunteers' need to fill up a form (latest by February 29) which is available at all police stations and Cyber Crime Police Station.

''Together, we can construct a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. We believe that a large number of people will come forward to become a part of this unique initiative'', said Rajiv Ranjan, SP, CID, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

