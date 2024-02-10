Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 14:23 IST
Cash collection agent loses Rs 50 lakh in daring robbery in Delhi's Civil Lines
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
A cash collection agent travelling on a scooty carrying Rs 50 lakh cash in a bag was robbed by two men on another scooty in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at 9.30 pm near Monestary Market, an official said.

The officer said that Rajesh called police and said that he was returning from Maharana Pratap Bagh and Chandani Chowk after collecting the cash.

When he reached near the market, two people on another scooty allegedly waylaid him and snatched the bag containing Rs 50 lakh from him. He had kept the bag near his feet on the scooty, the official said.

Another officer said a case under the section of robbery has been registered at the Civil Lines police station and teams have been formed to nab the accused, he said.

Police said Rajesh works as a cash agent for a Netaji Subhash Place-based plastic pellet businessman. His statement has been recorded and CCTV footages from the routes have been collected.

Police suspects someone known, who was aware about the cash, was involved in the robbery.

