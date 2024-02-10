Left Menu

Chief Minister of Assam announces arrest of three drug peddlers in the state

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 17:38 IST
Chief Minister of Assam announces arrest of three drug peddlers in the state
The police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized contraband from their possession in Assam's Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The peddlers were arrested from the Ratabari area of the district, he said.

''Based on secret inputs, an anti-narcotics operation was launched by @karimganjpolice in the Ratabari area,'' the chief minister posted on X.

He said that during the operation, 12 soap boxes containing heroin and 19,800 YABA tablets, were recovered from secret chambers of a vehicle.

''Three people have been arrested in this connection,'' Sarma added, congratulating the state police force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

