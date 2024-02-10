Chief Minister of Assam announces arrest of three drug peddlers in the state
- Country:
- India
The police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized contraband from their possession in Assam's Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
The peddlers were arrested from the Ratabari area of the district, he said.
''Based on secret inputs, an anti-narcotics operation was launched by @karimganjpolice in the Ratabari area,'' the chief minister posted on X.
He said that during the operation, 12 soap boxes containing heroin and 19,800 YABA tablets, were recovered from secret chambers of a vehicle.
''Three people have been arrested in this connection,'' Sarma added, congratulating the state police force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam firmly on path of peace and development: Governor on Republic Day
Tiwary completes 10,000 runs, Majumdar marches on in rescue act vs Assam
Country’s first female mahout, farmer, folk artiste named for Padma Shri awards from Assam
Over 25 lakh women have taken forms for new entrepreneurship scheme: Assam CM
Assam rhino killing: Poachers arrested, horn recovered