US says its forces strike unmanned surface vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles near Yemen

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 18:43 IST
US says its forces strike unmanned surface vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles near Yemen
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday its forces on Feb. 10 had carried out strikes on two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and three anti-ship cruise missiles north of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah that were threatening ships in the area.

"CENTCOM identified these USVs and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it added.

