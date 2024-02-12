Left Menu

Qatar frees eight Indians arrested in 2022 - India government

Qatar has released eight Indian ex-naval officers after dropping death sentences imposed on them last year, India's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 06:57 IST
Qatar has released eight Indian ex-naval officers after dropping death sentences imposed on them last year, India's foreign ministry said on Monday. The eight men, who were condemned to death in October, had been accused of spying for Israel, according to sources, though India and Qatar did not confirm the charges.

"We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals," the ministry said, adding that seven out of the eight have returned to India. The eight Indian nationals, who were working on a submarine project with a private company for the Qatari authorities, were arrested in 2022.

More than 800,000 Indian citizens live and work in Qatar, which is also a significant provider of natural gas for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

