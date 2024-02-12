Hamas says Israeli attack on Rafah is continuation of forced displacement attempts against Palestinians
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:07 IST
Hamas said on Monday that the Israeli attack on Gaza's southern city of Rafah is a continuation of the 'genocidal war' and the forced displacement attempts Israel has waged against the Palestinian people, it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Gaza
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- Israel
