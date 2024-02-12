Left Menu

ICJ Judge Hilary Charlesworth Joins Supreme Court Bench with CJI Chandrachud

Judge of the International Court of Justice Hilary Charlesworth on Monday sat on the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and witnessed judicial proceedings.I have great pleasure in welcoming ICJ judge Hilary Chalesworth among us. On Saturday, she delivered the second annual lecture on The International Court of Justice A legal forum in a political environment on the Supreme Court premises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:23 IST
ICJ Judge Hilary Charlesworth Joins Supreme Court Bench with CJI Chandrachud
  • Country:
  • India

Judge of the International Court of Justice Hilary Charlesworth on Monday sat on the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and witnessed judicial proceedings.

''I have great pleasure in welcoming ICJ judge Hilary Chalesworth among us. She has taught earlier at the Mayo College here. She is a distinguished jurist,'' the CJI said, calling Charlesworth a friend of India.

''We all welcome her Ladyship to the court,'' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Charlesworth, an Australian international lawyer who has been a judge of the ICJ since 5 November 2021, is in India at present. On Saturday, she delivered the second annual lecture on 'The International Court of Justice: A legal forum in a political environment' on the Supreme Court premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024