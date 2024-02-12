Global Collaborations and Robust Enforcements Lead to Record-breaking Seizures, says DRI Chief

Focus on international collaborations and enforcement is resulting in a large number of seizures of contraband goods and checking smuggling of illicit items, DRI chief M K Singh said on Monday.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) actively engages and participates in various global enforcement operations targeting drugs, arms, wildlife, environment, money laundering, and terror financing.

''Through the consistent sharing of actionable intelligence with our overseas counterparts, numerous operations have been conducted, resulting in significant seizures of contraband by customs authorities in countries including Myanmar, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal,'' DRI Principal Director General Singh said.

Speaking at FICCI CASCADE's 'Anti-Smuggling Day', he said, DRI has also kept a close watch on the smuggling of various other items like red sanders, cigarettes, fake currency, foreign currency, and wildlife products, among others.

These seizures are the result of fine teamwork of the DRI officers, supported by excellent cooperation and inter-agency coordination of our partner law enforcement agencies in the country, he said.

This great initiative by FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy), now in its third year in a row, gives us an occasion as well as a platform to discuss the growing menace of smuggling and counterfeiting, he added.

FICCI CASCADE chairman Anil Rajput said, ''We launched the Anti-Smuggling Day on February 11, 2022 and pledged to spare no effort in raising awareness and taking concerted action against the multi-faceted challenge of smuggling. We have now introduced a new campaign - 'Smuggled Saaman Ko Karo Nakaar, Viksit Bharat Ka Sapna Karo Sakaar'.'' The Indian economy is flourishing under a proactive government, translating to increased prosperity and subsequently, greater spending power, he said.

''We urge them (people) not to purchase smuggled goods which not only jeopardize their health but also harm the country's economy. In the ensuing days and months, we will take this campaign forward through various initiatives,'' he said.

Over the years, FICCI CASCADE has been consistently working towards creating awareness on tackling the problem of smuggling and launched the Anti-Smuggling Day in 2022.

The objective of declaring an Anti-Smuggling Day was to highlight the issue amongst consumers, adverse impact of smuggling on nation-building, fostering coordination and cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)