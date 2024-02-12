Left Menu

Major Gold Biscuit Seizure at Imphal Airport: Two Individuals Apprehended

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:33 IST
Major Gold Biscuit Seizure at Imphal Airport: Two Individuals Apprehended
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Altogether 19 gold biscuits of foreign origin estimated to be valued at Rs 1.99 crore have been seized in Imphal airport, an official statement said on Monday.

Two persons including a passenger were arrested in this connection.

''Acting on a reliable source of information, officers of the anti-smuggling unit, Customs Division Imphal, went to the Departure Terminal of Imphal airport wherein the security staff of Indigo airlines detained one passenger and one coach driver of Indigo airlines with some unknown illegal item,'' the statement said.

Initially, 10 gold biscuits of foreign origin were found while nine others were recovered later, it said.

Further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024