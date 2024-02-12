Ukraine says Russian forces obtaining Starlink terminals via third countries

Russian forces are obtaining Starlink terminals illicitly from third countries and they are increasing their use on the front line, the Ukrainian military spy agency's spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, without explaining how he knew.

Andriy Yusov, the military official, also said that work was underway to counter Russia's use of the terminals in occupied parts of Ukraine as the full-scale war with Russia nears the two-year mark.

