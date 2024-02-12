Ukraine says Russian forces obtaining Starlink terminals via third countries
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces are obtaining Starlink terminals illicitly from third countries and they are increasing their use on the front line, the Ukrainian military spy agency's spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, without explaining how he knew.
Andriy Yusov, the military official, also said that work was underway to counter Russia's use of the terminals in occupied parts of Ukraine as the full-scale war with Russia nears the two-year mark.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Andriy Yusov
- Russian
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine claims to uncover USD 40 mn corruption in weapon procurement
Russia warship conducts anti-submarine drill in South China Sea - agencies
World News in Brief: UNHCR chief on frontlines in Ukraine, 10 million displaced in Sudan, instability grows in Lebanon
Ukraine war: Political affairs chief warns against rhetoric fuelling ‘already dangerous conflict’
Grandi warns of humanitarian suffering in depths of winter throughout Ukraine