Jetalpur to become center of forensic science study for entire state of Gujarat: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the Naranarayan Shastri Institute of Technology (NSIT) at Jetalpur in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that the feet of Swaminarayan Bhagwan have transformed Jetalpur village and Kalupur Gadi Sanstha as the abodes of education. The Swaminarayan sect has worked to inculcate faith towards individual, family, religion and awaken religious consciousness for the welfare of the entire world through many activities and construction of temples. He said that the temples of the Swaminarayan sect have done the greatest work in the field of education in Gujarat. These Gurukuls have made arrangements for the education of tribal, Dalits, and poor village boys and girls. He said that literacy in Gujarat cannot be imagined without the Swaminarayan sect. It is with the contribution of the Swaminarayan sect that today a college for graduation and double graduation, along with Naranarayan Shastri Institute of Technology and Forensic Science University, has been started under the famous educational institute of Jetalpur.

The Union Home Minister said that now B.Sc. Forensic Science, M.Sc. Forensic Science, M.Sc. Cyber Security and 5 year integrated courses of Digital Forensics will be taught in Jetalpur. Shri Shah expressed confidence that with this course, Jetalpur will become the center of forensic science study for the youth of not only Ahmedabad but entire Gujarat. He said that when Shri Narendra Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Gujarat Forensic Science University was established, and when the people of the country made Modi ji the Prime Minister, he worked to make Gujarat Forensic Science University a National Forensic Science University.

Shri Amit Shah said that, apart from India, there is no university anywhere in the world for exclusive education in forensic science. He said that Jetalpur has the ninth forensic college in India. Forensic Science University is going to be such a banyan tree that will be associated with the process of bringing education, training, research, and innovation in forensic science to the grassroots level across the world.

The Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has started bringing radical changes in the laws of every field. Prime Minister Modi ji had said from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 that the citizens of India should aim to eliminate all the signs of slavery and all the rules and regulations of the time of slavery from their society and country before August 15, 2047. Shri Shah added that the opposition party remained in power for 70 years after independence, but the old criminal justice system and laws made by the British continued to operate in our country, whose soul was not Indian. The British had made laws to rule India and not to provide justice to the people of India; hence, the name of the law was the Indian Penal Code. Now justice has started by replacing the Indian Penal Code with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He said that the citizens of India, mothers and daughters, are at the center of the new law. To provide them justice, a new beginning has been made in the legal system in the form of Indian judicial tradition.

Shri Amit Shah said that forensic science has played an important role in the new law. The government led by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made it mandatory to collect forensic science evidence in all crimes with a punishment of seven years or more across the country, after full implementation of the law. He added that thousands of forensic science experts will be required for it. Shri Shah said that preparation for new laws started in 2020, and Forensic Science University was also established in 2020. The Home Minister said every year 30 thousand youth will serve the country by becoming forensic science experts from 2025.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the government led by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also introduced a new education policy. Earlier, education, especially higher education, was stream pacific, but now if a technology student is interested, he can also study economics. Along with medicine, one can also learn ethics, commerce, and the arts. Modi government has worked to bring openness to education through the new education policy. He said that such an education system has been started so that the universities of the country get a good place in the world rankings. Shri Amit Shah said that in the coming days, Forensic Science University will be developed as the world's leading technical university, and the Home Ministry of the Government of India is making all preparations for this.

(With Inputs from PIB)