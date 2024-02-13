Left Menu

"Fatal Stabbing in Outer Delhi: Three Arrested as Drunken Men Take Life of Innocent Victim"

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 13:50 IST
"Fatal Stabbing in Outer Delhi: Three Arrested as Drunken Men Take Life of Innocent Victim"
  • India

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by five people in full public view in a narrow lane of Sultanpuri in Outer Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the accused have been arrested, they added.

The accused were in an inebriated state when they killed the man, the police said.

The victim, identified as Azad, received multiple stab injuries due to which he died on the spot, they added.

According to a police officer, Azad had an argument with the five men after they pushed his motorcycle.

''The attackers, who were in drunk condition, pulled down Azad's parked motorcycle on the ground. When Azad objected to it, they attacked him with knife and stones,'' an officer said.

A CCTV video clip of the incident also surfaced on social media where the accused could be seen attacking Azad, causing panic among the passersby who started running away in fear.

The officer said three among the five accused were held in the wee hours of Tuesday and teams have been formed to nab the remaining two.

Investigation is underway in the murder case that was registered following the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

