Left Menu

Kremlin dismisses Europe's warnings about 'Russian propaganda'

In a call with reporters, the Kremlin spokesman said: "It is obvious now that any sources, media or materials from the Internet that do not meet the criteria, do not operate within the information mainstream and try to cover events from different sides, are immediately recognised as propaganda tools," the spokesman added. "This is absolutely contrary to the ideals of a free press and once again demonstrates the authorities’ readiness to punish media they dislike.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:34 IST
Kremlin dismisses Europe's warnings about 'Russian propaganda'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday dismissed European warnings about "Russian propaganda", saying that anything which countered the mainstream narrative was now labelled as propaganda by the West.

Peskov was asked about a Monday meeting between the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland at which they warned of a spike in Russian propaganda in European countries ahead of June's elections to the European Parliament. In a call with reporters, the Kremlin spokesman said: "It is obvious now that any sources, media or materials from the Internet that do not meet the criteria, do not operate within the information mainstream and try to cover events from different sides, are immediately recognised as propaganda tools," the spokesman added.

"This is absolutely contrary to the ideals of a free press and once again demonstrates the authorities' readiness to punish media they dislike. This happens often in Europe now." Western nations have repeatedly accused Russian operatives of using social media and the internet to spread false or misleading information to undermine them, promote Russia or attempt to sway public opinion against backing Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024