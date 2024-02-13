France to impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in West Bank
The French foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who use violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.
"France will impose sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers who are guilty of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank ... 28 individuals will be banned from entering French territory," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
