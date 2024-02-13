South Africa approaches World Court over Israel's Rafah offensive
(Adds context in paragraphs 2-3) JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) -
South Africa's government said on Tuesday that it had asked the World Court to consider whether Israel's decision to extend its military operations in Rafah required the court to use its power to prevent further breach of Palestinians' rights. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) last month ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa.
Israel is planning to expand its ground assault
into the city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians have sought refuge from the offensive that has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel: Four arrested trying to block Gaza aid shipments
Anti-Muslim incidents jump in US amid Israel-Gaza war
From The Field: Story of an aid worker trying to survive in Gaza
UN world court calls for prevention of genocidal acts in Gaza
WRAPUP 1-First deadly strike against US forces since Gaza war started